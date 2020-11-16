Jeffreys Cliffs Conservation and Recreation Area outside of Hawesville in Hancock County is working to provide easier access to its upper trails, as well as planning for other future projects.
According to Jeffreys Cliffs volunteer Steve Canepari, the Mossy Gap access points are planned out for four different phases and locations.
Phase one was just recently completed with a stairway built over one of the rock ledges to provide easier access to the upper trails. Phases 2-4 will be similar with platforms and stairways built over three other rock ledges and crevices, he said.
“They were able to access it before, but it’s not something that’s easy to do. You can’t walk up it. You have to climb to get up there, so we’re making it easier for folks to get up there and safer,” he said. “Not that there’s that much risk, but when you’re around cliffs, there’s always the potential.”
Currently, Canepari said, hikers either have to climb up the ledge and crevices or use a rope to access the Mossy Gap trails.
Jeffreys Cliffs volunteers also have other projects in the works for the area, including building footbridges over some of the waterways and continuing to clear more trails.
Last week, the cliffs hosted an Eagle Scout project where Boy Scouts and leaders helped to clear more than a quarter of a mile of trails at the Tobacco Cave Loop and built three waterway footbridges.
Canepari said volunteers are also hoping to have an additional trail at the Morgans Cave area to create a loop around back to a junction. Right now, he said the Mossy Gaps and Tobacco Cave access are the biggest priorities, but he said the plan is to have a trail by some time next year.
The 230-acre native reserve, on Kentucky 1406 just off U.S. 60 East, is open from sunrise to sunset Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It features natural woods, cliffs and large rock shelters, along with nearly six miles of hiking trails.
“It’s a unique place, there’s no place like it around here,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
