The Jerusalem Ridge Festival returns Thursday, Sept. 9, in Beaver Dam.
It’s been about two years since the festival was held in Ohio County, and Ohio County Tourism Director Jody Flener said volunteers and musicians are excited to return.
Festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Thursday with a presentation of colors by the Wesley Phelps Honor Guard. On Friday and Saturday, music will be performed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Ridge. New this year is a youth tent that will have activities and games for the children in attendance.
The musical lineup includes Mountain Highway, Caney Creek Gang, Kentucky Just Us, Fenced In, the Trinity River Band, Silas Powell & the Powell Family Band, Kings Highway, David Davis & the Warrior River Boys, Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers, and more.
On Sunday, gospel music will be performed from 10 a.m. to noon, when a church service begins. Following the church service, there will be a few more hours of bluegrass before “everybody hits the road to travel home,” Flener said.
The main stage is where the music will take place throughout the weekend. The smaller stage, located nearby, will be open for performances by patrons and community members.
Merchandise and food vendors will be available.
Monroe’s homeplace will be open for tours, along with the Bill Monroe Museum in Rosine.
A four-day ticket is $110. Thursday tickets are $25 each, Friday tickets are $40 each, Saturday tickets are $45, and Sunday tickets are $10.
Rough camping is available for $10 a night. There is water, but no water or electric hookups.
Flener said Ohio County Tourism is happy to again offer the event, which began in 2001, drawing up to 15,000 people in its first years.
“The bands are all excited to get back to playing,” Flener said. “We already have had several campers come in and get set up.”
A few groups met at Ohio County’s bluegrass festival years ago, she said, so they re-connected and are camping together. Each family is from Mississippi and Illinois, respectively.
“That’s the joy of a festival like this,” Flener said. “You make new friends, and you keep them for a lifetime.”
The farthest someone is traveling from to attend the festival is San Diego, California. More than 1,000 music fans are expected to attend.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
