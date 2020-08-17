The hills around Ohio County’s Jerusalem Ridge won’t be alive with the sound of music next month.
The coronavirus pandemic has silenced the guitars, banjos, mandolins, fiddles and resonator guitars at the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Festival which was planned for Sept. 10-13 — as it has most tourism events in the country.
But Jody Flener, executive director of Ohio County Tourism, says plans call for the festival to return on Sept. 9-12 next year, when hopefully the pandemic will be just a bad memory.
The festival’s website says, “Larry Sparks, Joe Mullins, Carolina Blue, Gary Brewer, Fast Track, the Baker Family and more than 20 other bands are already on board and committed to making JRBC 2021 the best yet.”
“Fans were eager to get out to a festival,” Flener said. “And there’s plenty of room to social distance at the Bill Monroe Homeplace. But for the safety of our musicians and vendors, we decided we’d just have to postpone until next year.”
She said last year’s festival drew about 1,100 fans from 23 states to Rosine.
Postponing the festival impacts not just Ohio County but the entire region, Flener said.
“Our hotels fill up quickly,” she said. “Then people go to hotels in Owensboro, Bowling Green and Muhlenberg County. People get up early and drive to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro. It helps the whole region.”
The tourism industry “has been one of the hardest hit industries by this thing,” Flener said. “It affects the restaurants, the tips of the servers, the hotels, the gas stations and convenience stores.”
All but two of the bands that were supposed to perform next month have been able to rebook for next year’s festival, Flener said.
She said Carolina Blue, a North Carolina-based band, will be in Ohio County on Jan. 9 for a benefit concert for the festival at the community center.
“We had all the marketing expenses for this year and didn’t get to have the festival,” she said. “You have to market a year in advance.”
The Bill Monroe Foundation hosts the festival in the natural amphitheater beside the home where Monroe, “the father of bluegrass music,” was raised.
The festival began in 2002 and drew fans from around the world.
In 2011, it brought 18,000 people from 49 states and 10 countries to the hills above Rosine.
In 2012, it was moved to the nearby farm of Campbell Mercer, who had produced the festival from the beginning.
The festival continued there through 2015.
Then it ended and wasn’t staged again until 2018, when it returned to the Homeplace by the Bill Monroe Bluegrass Music Foundation, which took over producing it.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
