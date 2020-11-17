The Daniel Pitino Shelter will host a job fair for Owensboro’s homeless population Thursday, and several temporary employment agencies in the area will participate.
The job fair was organized by the Owensboro Youth of Empowerment Summit. Demarcus Curry, who founded the group and organized the job fair, said he approached the Pitino Shelter about hosting a job fair after seeing several homeless people near a grocery store last week.
“I wondered if there was any way I could help them because I’d never seen that many in such a short period of time,” Curry said Monday.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St.
Businesses participating in the event, he said, are Hire Dynamics, 323 Staffing Solutions, Malone Staffing Solutions, Paramount Staffing and Manpower.
Curry said he focused on bringing in temporary agencies because they have immediate job openings.
“I went through some of those temporary agencies” before being hired full-time, Curry said.
With a temporary agency, “you don’t have to wait two weeks” to begin working, he said.
The agencies will have applications available or ways to apply electronically, and have information about current openings.
The event will be socially distanced to meet the necessary safeguards. Tables will be spaced out and people will be required to wear face masks. For anyone who doesn’t have a face mask, masks were donated by Truth Outreach Inc., Curry said.
“We have to go by the guidelines,” he said.
Curry said he wanted to find a way to assist the city’s homeless population.
“I want to let them know there are jobs available so they don’t have to continue to struggle,” Curry said.
“There are always positions available” with temporary agencies, Curry said. “... It’s better to start somewhere than to have nothing.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
