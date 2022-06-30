Century Aluminum announced last week that it plans to shutter its Hawesville smelter for nine to 12 months starting the week of Aug. 5.
But some of the 628 workers being laid off will likely be able to find new jobs across the river in Newburgh.
Evan Quinley, operations manager at Kaiser Aluminum Warrick, told the Owensboro Rotary Club on Wednesday that he’s talked to several Century employees in the past week.
He said Kaiser has some jobs open, but that Alcoa Warrick Operations next door has a lot more.
Because it’s a smelter and hot work, Quinley said Alcoa has a harder time finding workers.
Alcoa is actively recruiting Century employees.
A Facebook notice said, “Attention Century Aluminum Hawesville Employees: Alcoa Warrick Operations welcomes you. Visit AlcoaCareers.com to view all of our current openings and apply online.”
The post said pay starts at $29 an hour.
Quinley said Kaiser had a recent hiring event where it expected 50 applicants — and got 750.
Quinley, who lives in Owensboro, said one-third of Kaiser’s 1,200 employees in Newburgh live on this side of the river, one-third live in Warrick County and one-third live in other parts of southern Indiana.
Kaiser Aluminum bought Alcoa Warrick, except for the smelter, for $670 million on April 1, 2021.
It has 1,200 employees today, Quinley said.
He said the Kaiser plant covers 520 acres — 84 acres under roof.
Each 50,000-pound ingot can be turned into 3 million cans, Quinley said.
The company is building a $150 million-to-$200 million coating line that will be one of the largest in North America, he said.
Most of the Warrick aluminum produced eventually becomes cans for the food and beverage industry.
Quinley said there haven’t been any new aluminum rolling mills built in this country since the 1970s.
But two about the size of the Warrick operations have been announced, he said.
Quinley said the country needs more aluminum to be produced, and he expects the Department of Defense to step in to prevent closures in the future.
Aluminum is needed for military equipment as well as civilian products, he said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
