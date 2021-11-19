The Joe Ford Nature Center, 3870 W. 2nd St., will host its Autumn Nature Walk at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at the nature center.
Naturalist Obbie Todd will lead the free nature walk, which is open to all ages. Participants are encouraged to dress in weather appropriate clothing.
The Joe Ford Nature Center is behind the GRADD building.
For more information, call 270-687-8700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.