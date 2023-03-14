Livermore Elementary School cafeteria manager Angela “Gaye” Johnson received statewide recognition last week for her work in promoting breakfast to students.

Johnson was one of 11 individuals across seven school districts to receive the Kentucky School Breakfast Champion honor from No Kid Hungry Kentucky and The Dairy Alliance as part of National School Breakfast Week.

