A bill that would create a second, permanent Family Court judge for Daviess County has been filed for the 2022 General Assembly session.
House Bill 214 was filed by Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican. The bill would create an additional Family judge for Daviess County, and add new judges to other districts.
“Altogether, there are eight new judgeships in the bill,” said John Minton, Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court and head of the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Daviess County has one permanent Family Court judgeship, and the county has advocated for a second Family judge. Family Court handles divorces, custody and child support, abuse and neglect cases and issues like visitation.
Family Court’s docket was so large in Daviess County that a second judge was assigned there on a temporary basis.
Daviess County is the only county in the Sixth Judicial Circuit. Johnson’s bill would allow the Sixth Circuit to have four Circuit level judges instead of three (a Family judge is a Circuit level judge).
The bill would also add judges to a number of other judicial circuits, such as the Third Circuit (Christian County), the 14th Circuit (Bourbon, Scott and Woodford counties) and the 27th Circuit (Kenton and Laurel counties).
An additional judge was also added to the Eighth Circuit (Warren County), the 16th Circuit (Kenton County) and the 25th Circuit (Clark and Madison counties). All of those judgeships would come into existence right away.
The bill would also eliminate an equal number of district judgeships across the state, but not right away. The district judgeships would not be eliminated until Jan. 1, 2027.
Some of the district judges in those districts have already filed for another term of office, Johnson said.
“We want to fill the immediate needs now, immediately, but we don’t want to penalize a judge or potential judge” planning to file for one of the district judgeships,” Johnson said. If any of the affected District judgeships become vacant due to a retirement, the position won’t be filled.
The AOC did a statewide judicial caseload study previously, that found some areas have too many judges for the workload, while other places have too few.
“All I have done is allow the numbers to drive the process,” Johnson said. “The court said that is the step we need to take.”
A similar bill proposed last year passed the House and Senate, but the House could not agree on changes the Senate made, and the bill died on the last day of the session.
One of the bones of contention last year was a plan to move Hancock County out of the 38th Circuit and into the Sixth Circuit with Daviess County. Hancock County court officials protested the plan.
Johnson’s new bill keeps Hancock County in the 38th Circuit. Instead, Edmonson County, which is also part of the 38th District, would move into the Eighth District with Warren County.
Johnson said he was aware of the concerns of Hancock County officials.
“I wanted to respect that,” he said.
Minton said the bill would address the immediate problems of counties that need additional judges. The AOC certified the need for additional judges in those counties, Minton said.
“It was a statewide effort to review everything, and we decided this would be the best place to start,” Minton said.
“There were members of the House and Senate who have said they were hoping for a broader realignment” of judicial circuits, Minton said.
Minton said statewide alignment of judicial circuits needs to happen, “but for where the commonwealth needs for the next few years, this (bill) puts us where we need to be. ...My goal has been to end this session getting judges where they are desperately needed; this bill will accomplish that.”
Johnson said the bill was changed, compared to last year’s bill, to address some of the Senate’s concerns about not doing a statewide realignment of judicial circuits.
“If they (the Senate) have a large bill in mind, I would have no problem with that,” Johnson said. “But this is what I think we can get done this session.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.