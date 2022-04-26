J. Andrew Johnson has filed paperwork to run for Daviess County's second family court position.
Johnson, a partner int the firm of Gordon, Goetz, Johnson and Caldwell, announced last week he has filed paperwork with the state Board of Election Finance, declaring his intention to seek the second family court seat.
The second family court judgeship was created by state lawmakers during this year's legislative session. Family Court handles divorces, child custody, visitation and child support, adoptions and juvenile criminal cases.
In a press release, Johnson said: “With my almost two decades of courtroom experience, my commitment to this community, and my passion for family law, I am confident that I can create a family court that is efficient, and ready to serve the needs of our families. I hope voters will keep me in mind when they head to the polls in November."
The deadline for candidates to file for the second family court seat is in June. All candidates who file for the office will appear on the November ballot.
