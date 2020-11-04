Republican DJ Johnson holds a 563-vote lead over Democrat Jim Glenn in the 13th District state House of Representatives race with fewer than 800 absentee ballots remaining to be returned in Daviess County.
Johnson said Tuesday night that he was feeling confident about the lead.
Glenn said he was waiting to see if the vote totals change after any remaining absentee ballots are counted.
The 13th District covers the city of Owensboro, and Glenn and Johnson have battled over the seat several times. Glenn held the seat for several years before Johnson defeated him in 2016. Two years later, Glenn came out of the campaign with a one-vote margin over Johnson, which triggered a recount that resulted in a tie.
Johnson withdrew from the contest when Glenn declined to have the election resolved by a coin toss during a hearing in Frankfort. Johnson declared his intention to challenge Glenn again soon after.
Johnson had received 7,553 votes by Tuesday night compared to Glenn’s 6,990 votes. Although there are absentee ballots that can either be cured or returned, it’s unknown how many of those are from the 13th District. Only ballots that were postmarked by today can be counted, or “cured” by voters if they have errors. The curing process involves county clerks alerting voters to problems with their ballots and offering instructions on how to correct them and get them counted.
Johnson said he was optimistic about the result.
“We need it to be official, but I’m feeling pretty comfortable,” Johnson said, adding that the pandemic caused him to campaign in an unconventional way.
“I think we had a strong, positive message for people,” Johnson said. ”We just looked at every other alternative to reaching out and contacting people.”
Johnson said if he goes to Frankfort in January, priorities will include funding the second year of the state budget and measures to address the pandemic.
The budget is “going to be our top priority,” Johnson said.
Glenn said he is waiting to see a final tally of the absentee ballots. Any absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday can be counted if they are received by the clerk’s office by Friday.
“I’m going to wait until all the votes are counted before I make any judgments on what I’m going to say or do,” Glenn said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
