Owensboro State Representative DJ Johnson has been named a 2021 "Friend of Kentucky Cities" by the Kentucky League of Cities.
The award was presented to Johnson for his sponsorship of House Bill 238, which dealt with the makeup of city utility boards. The bill, which was passed into law, requires city utility boards to be made up of either three members or five members, and set qualifications for non-city resident board members. The bill requires non-resident members of city utility boards to have expertise and qualifications to serve on a utility board and to not have any conflicts of interest.
In a press release announcing the award, Johnson said: "This measure ensures that local utility leadership better represents the community it serves, by removing residency limitations on board members. I look forward to continuing our partnership (with the League of Cities) as we fight for good common-sense legislation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.