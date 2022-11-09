Ashley Kirtley Johnson and Jeremy Luckett have been elected to serve on the Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education as of Tuesday night.
Johnson, 47, received 3,087 votes.
Luckett, 40, was the only incumbent among the five candidates seeking two seats. He received 2,385 votes.
“I couldn’t be happier; I am so blessed and amazed with all of my supporters,” Johnson said. “I’ve never ran for an office before and in a situation like this, you never know what is going to happen until the votes come in.”
Johnson said she has had a good feeling about the race.
“I am so thankful to all of my supporters,” she said. “This has been a great learning experience on how to do a campaign and listening to voters. It’s been a wonderful experience. We had great candidates so I feel humbled and pleased.”
Johnson feels she ran a strong campaign.
“We got a lot of signs out there, and the last three weekends we knocked on doors and (had) gotten on social media,” she said. “My supporters have posted my campaign materials, and I received a lot of help from supporters to get my name out there and work for the position to be an active member.”
Johnson said her main priority will be to listen to voters and families.
“As someone who is new, I need to learn and listen to what’s going on,” she said. “I will take the time to make informed, and hopefully good, decisions for OPS students.”
Johnson said she wants to thank all of her supporters and the people of Daviess County and Owensboro.
“I am very thankful and gracious for this opportunity,” she said, “and I feel a lot of excitement and anticipation.”
Luckett said he is pleased and honored that district voters have trusted him to continue to serve on the board.
“It’s really gratifying, and it makes me feel good about the work we’ve done so far,” he said, “and I’m excited about the future.”
Luckett said he’s looking forward to seeing the district’s strategic plan being implemented over the next five academic years.
“It’s important for me and the board to make sure that we engage better with families and parents,” he said.
Kenith “Kenny” Riley received 2,124 votes, Teresa Cook received 1,419 votes, and Ray Westerfield got 964 votes (9.66%).
