Owensboro state Rep DJ Johnson was honored Wednesday for his work to recruit veterans to jobs in Kentucky by the Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation.
Johnson, a Republican who represents the 13th House district, was recognized for his work with KSTC to create the Veterans Accelerated Licensure Occupational Recruitment (VALOR) program. According to a KSTC press release, Johnson also was able to secure funding for the program in the state budget.
The program builds on a similar program that ended in June. The VALOR program is anticipated to attract 1,200 service members leaving the armed forces to Kentucky for work. KSTC estimates the average salary for those workers will be $50,000.
In a prepared statement, Johnson said: “As a veteran, I know the men and women who serve our nation possess the skills and work ethic that make them fantastic members of the workforce, and we want them to become part of Kentucky’s workforce.
“The VALOR program simply eliminates the red tape that often slows down or stands in the way of their transition from public service to private life,” Johnson said.
