Owensboro state Rep DJ Johnson was honored Wednesday for his work to recruit veterans to jobs in Kentucky by the Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation.

Johnson, a Republican who represents the 13th House district, was recognized for his work with KSTC to create the Veterans Accelerated Licensure Occupational Recruitment (VALOR) program. According to a KSTC press release, Johnson also was able to secure funding for the program in the state budget.

