Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Brittaney Johnson is leaving the organization in October.
EDC board chair Amy Jackson said Johnson submitted her resignation last week. Johnson will stay on until Oct. 28.
Johnson said she will be joining Big Rivers Electric Corp. as its director of economic development.
In a prepared statement, Johnson said: “It has been a true privilege to lead and represent the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation for the last three and a half years. It is impossible to fully express the gratitude I have for a wonderful team and the support that has been shown to me and this organization from investors and community stakeholders.”
Johnson will start work at Big Rivers on Oct. 31.
“We are excited to retain her talent in Owensboro,” Jackson said. “We appreciate her leadership for the past three years.”
Jackson credited Johnson for bringing projects to Owensboro, particularly the Big Rivers headquarters that is being built downtown. The company is relocating to Owensboro from Henderson.
“One of the biggest feathers in her cap was to bring Big Rivers to Owensboro,” Jackson said. “Brittaney was critical in making that happen.”
Jackson said Johnson also deserved credit for “navigating our organization through COVID.”
Johnson joined the EDC at the end of 2018. Prior to coming to Owensboro, she was the director of the Posey County Economic Development Partnership in Mount Vernon, Indiana.
The EDC will form a committee to conduct a national candidate search for a new president, Jackson said.
“We are going to be diligent and disciplined” in the search, Jackson said, “so we can find the right talent for the EDC.”
Jackson said the EDC’s work will continue while the search for a new president is ongoing.
“We know we have a good team in place,” she said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
