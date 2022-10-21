When Andrew Johnson was president of the Daviess County Bar Association, the organization started a campaign to bring Family Court to the county.
Johnson was involved in the process of educating the public and lobbying legislators on how Family Court could benefit the county. Now, Johnson, who practices family law with the firm Gordon Goetz Johnson Caldwell, is running to become Family Judge in Daviess County’s Fourth Division.
“Family Court is about solving problems, so that families of all shapes and sizes can move past whatever brought them to Family Court and get on with their lives,” Johnson said in a written statement.
Later, he said, “Given my skill set, experience and training, this is the way I can do the most good and positively affect the most people in my hometown.”
Johnson has been practicing law for 18 years, including in Family Court.
“I have dealt with every issue that presents in Family Court,” including child custody, child support and visitation, division of property and cases of child abuse, he said.
“Working through all these issues with my clients in my family practice has helped me to understand how even the most mundane issues affect families and make a difference in people’s lives,” Johnson said. “Every issue that affects a family is an important issue and deserves careful thought and attention from a Family Court judge.”
Johnson was mentioned in the Judicial Conduct Commission case against former Daviess Family Judge Julia Hawes Gordon. The JCC charged Gordon gave preferential treatment to Johnson by appointing him as guardian ad litem on cases, which is a paid position, while Johnson was a law partner with Gordon’s husband.
The Supreme Court issued an opinion Thursday, saying the JCC had not provided clear and convincing evidence that Gordon had displayed favoritism when appointing guardians ad litem, while ruling the JCC did have enough evidence to remove Gordon on other issues.
Johnson said he received an ethics opinion about practicing in front of Gordon.
“Early in her time, the Judicial Ethics Commission determined I could practice in front of Judge Gordon, (so) that has never been a question,” Johnson said. “I have always represented every client, appointed or otherwise, to the best of my ability, without ethical reproach.”
Johnson said he would work to release opinions on cases quicker than has been the practice and would collaborate with schools, law enforcement and other professionals on cases.
Johnson said he has prepared for the judgeship through his work in family law.
“I get up every day and do my job. Right now, that job is being the very best attorney I can be,” he said. “There is no substitute for hard work.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.