When Andrew Johnson was president of the Daviess County Bar Association, the organization started a campaign to bring Family Court to the county.

Johnson was involved in the process of educating the public and lobbying legislators on how Family Court could benefit the county. Now, Johnson, who practices family law with the firm Gordon Goetz Johnson Caldwell, is running to become Family Judge in Daviess County’s Fourth Division.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

