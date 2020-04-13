Like everyone throughout the state and country, Johnson’s Dance Studio has had to adapt to changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the dance studio, that meant changing its style of teaching classes, and opening its “digital doors” and providing lessons virtually through the Zoom video-conferencing application. Current students can participate in these classes to help ensure their physical, mental and emotional health stays strong during this difficult time, said Joy Johnson, owner of the dance studio.
“Johnson’s Dance and Owensboro Dance Theatre rallied together and adapted our programming and classes, seeing this as an opportunity to encourage movement and dance to our students,” Johnson said. “As we enter this uncharted territory, we should not lose sight on the bright light within that makes dance a treasure.”
Dance studio staff have been using the live videos to teach students the choreography they will perform in the JDS recital in June, “a performance JDS staff are still hopeful they will be able to hold,” Johnson said.
Johnson said using Zoom has provided the studio’s teachers a connection with students by bringing “a little bit of movement, dance and joy to their lives.”
“We as teachers feel excitement in seeing them on the screen and communicating through dance,” she said. “Zoom will never surpass the live connection of dancers and teachers together in a classroom feeling the energy, giving corrections, encouragement, and exploring the world of dance together ...”
Erica Houston, mother of JDS dancer Hadley Houston, said she loves how the dance studio doesn’t “miss a beat” by allowing kids to see teachers and their classmates.
“(And dancers) stay connected to their passion during this time of being healthy at home, through online dance classes,” Houston said.
Owensboro Dance Theatre, meanwhile, is continuing its Triple A (Arts Access for All) outreach programs through the videos and online services as well. Some of the arts programs include Rising Stars: Adaptive Therapy Program, and the Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s dance therapy programs. The dance company is also creating programming opportunities for community youth groups, like Girls Inc.
To learn more about these programs, visit owensborodancetheatre.org, johnsonsdancestudio.com, or visit their Facebook and other social media platforms.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
