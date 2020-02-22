A three-month joint investigation leads to the seizure of one pound of methamphetamine and three arrests.
On Friday, the Owensboro Police Department, working a joint-operation with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Kentucky State Police, charged George Quarles Jr., 45, of Hopkinsville; Steven Autry, 44, of Owensboro and Christina Ray, 34, of Owensboro; in connection with the investigation. The investigation was a win for everyone, said Corey King, public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police in Henderson.
"Our community is riddled with different kinds of drugs," he said. "Especially crystal meth. All of our agencies have to share intelligence to make an impact and that is exactly what you saw yesterday. It is inherently a very dangerous drug, and a majority of our seizures are testing positive for fentanyl. It is dangerous to the users and for the law enforcement officers coming into contact with it. It was a win, but it was only a battle, it was not the war. That is only one of so many more we know about. It isn't over, but we at least got that much off our streets. It may not be today or tomorrow, but there are more coming soon."
