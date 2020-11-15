When Rich Jorn arrived in Owensboro on Nov. 4, 2019, to become executive director of the RiverPark Center, “I was really fired up and ready to go,” he said recently.
Then, four months later, when the coronavirus pandemic hit Owensboro, he said, “everything just disappeared.”
And things still aren’t getting much better eight months later.
“In the last two weeks, we’ve had three events rescheduled,” Jorn said. “And a couple more are looking to move their events. We’re at 50% capacity now. But you can’t socially distance at 50%.”
So the 1,500-seat Cannon Hall is “really looking at 30% — 494 seats,” he said. “That’s 306 downstairs and 188 in the balcony.”
He said, “I’m glad I got here before it started. But I feel frustrated that there’s so much we can’t do. We have some shows that have rescheduled for 2022.”
In the meantime, he’s been able to get work started on expanding the women’s restroom on the west side of the building.
It was way too small, Jorn said.
The St. Louis-area native was chosen from 17 applicants for the post after Roxi Witt retired.
He was artistic director of the Effingham Performance Center in Effingham, Illinois, at the time.
“The pandemic has been devastating to live entertainment venues across our country and the RiverPark Center has been forced to cancel and postpone many shows,” Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said recently.
“However, what Rich has been able to creatively do in putting on shows like ‘The Princess Bride and ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ with shadow casts have been nothing short of amazing. His expertise in the business side of the performing arts in understanding how to operate under a very tight budget has been on full demonstration. We are fortunate to have someone like Rich in Owensboro.”
Jorn said, “I’m looking for smaller things for the Jody Berry Theatre. Interactive shows like ‘Tony & Tina’s Wedding’.”
Ghost Light Lounge comingAnd he plans to reopen the former Woodward’s Café on the south side of the Atmos Energy Courtyard.
It was originally a restaurant with live bluegrass music for a few years starting in 1993.
Jorn said the space will be renamed Ghost Light Lounge and be used for smaller shows, stand-up comedy, trivia nights and music.
“We may even teach line dancing there,” he said.
A “ghost light” is a single bulb left burning whenever a theater is otherwise dark.
Some say its function is to chase away mischievous spirits.
Others say it’s to light the way for ghosts and keep them happy.
Whatever it’s for, it’s an interesting name for the space.
“We’re excited,” Jorn said. “We have three indoor stages plus the courtyard and BB&T Plaza.”
He said, “The whole downtown area is great. This whole community embraces the arts.”
Jorn said, “I want to keep up the traditions with the symphony, dance theater, schools, the Broadway series and all the other groups.”
And he said, “I want to bring in other things like classic country, classic rock, fun theatrical shows. Not everybody likes Broadway. I want to expand what we offer and have something for everybody. Things like Three Dog Night, “The Price is Right Live” and a parody of the ‘Golden Girls’ with puppets. I want to serve the entire community.”
Jorn said, “I feel like I missed out on my first summer here.”
Friday After 5, which uses the RiverPark Center for three of its stages, was canceled by the pandemic last summer.
“Hopefully, next summer will be better,” Jorn said. “I would like to see something going on here every day.”
He said, “A lot of independent theaters are really suffering. And a lot of them aren’t going to make it. The whole industry is taking a hit. And it’s a bigger industry than people realize.”
Building road shows again
For years, producers of touring Broadway shows used the RiverPark Center to build some of those shows here because it was much cheaper than New York City.
The crews lived in local hotels for a couple of weeks at a time, ate in restaurants, shopped and used local services.
“We want to get back in the business of building road shows,” Jorn said. “But somebody told me that they left Owensboro because Kentucky dropped some of the tax incentives they got.”
He said, “I’ve rescheduled one show four times and a lot of them twice. Everybody has a different opinion of when things will pick up again. The best thing we can do is listen to the CDC. I’m going to listen to the scientists. We’re trying to do it the right way.”
Jorn said getting live entertainment back is important.
“Entertainment is so uniting,” he said. “We’re connected by what we’re seeing. After a show, people like to sit and talk about it, shake hands and hug. But we’re can’t do that now.”
What was once called “the new normal” is taking some time to get used to.
But Jorn is working to find innovative ways to operate in it.
Despite the pandemic, he’s finding ways to bring people back to the performing arts center.
He’s been bringing in interactive movies where people can throw things at the screen, dress in costume, blow bubbles and yell out.
An interactive “The Wizard of Oz” is coming on Nov. 28, “Elf” on Dec. 12 and “The Greatest Showman” on Jan. 18.
A live performance of Owensboro Dance Theatre’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” will be Dec. 7.
“The Prophecy Show,” a tribute to the Trans Siberian Orchestra is scheduled for Dec. 13; the “Hillbilly Silly Science Backyard Boom Show” on Jan. 16; and “The Golden Girls” parody puppet show on Feb. 27.
While he was trying to keep the RiverPark Center busy and planning for the future, Jorn also had to battle coronavirus himself at one point.
“I had COVID,” he said. “I didn’t have it bad. No respiratory problems or sore throat. But I ached all over and just walking to the bathroom was fatiguing. And I had brain fog. It was not pleasant. I had to quarantine from my family so they wouldn’t get it. We have to stay safe.”
But the pandemic will end some day, Jorn said.
And he wants the RiverPark Center to be ready to welcome the crowds back.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
