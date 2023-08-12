Rich Jorn is no longer affiliated with the RiverPark Center.
Jorn, formerly executive director of the RiverPark Center, attended Tuesday’s announcement of the new Kentucky Guitar Works @ the Center for Lutherie with RiverPark officials.
Scott McCain, RiverPark Center board chairman, said Jorn’s “separation from the RiverPark” was effective Thursday.
“No discussion was had between Rich and the board prior to the Tuesday bluegrass initiative announcement,” McCain said.
McCain declined to say what led to Jorn’s departure — whether Jorn resigned or if the board terminated his employment.
“Because that is a personal matter, as with all other personnel matters, only his departure date will be made available,” McCain said.
Jorn took over the executive director role on Nov. 4, 2019. The St. Louis-area native was chosen from 17 applicants for the post after Roxi Witt retired.
He was artistic director of the Effingham Performance Center in Effingham, Illinois, at the time.
In recent months, the RiverPark Center has been involved in controversy for hosting drag queen shows at its GhostLight Lounge.
During their meetings, both city and county governments heard from residents who opposed the drag shows. Daviess Fiscal Court pulled its RiverPark funding, which was $12,500 in the previous fiscal year.
The Owensboro City Commission, however, funded the RiverPark Center with $181,384 in its current budget.
The city also owns the performance arts building and leases it to the RiverPark board. Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock is also a RiverPark Center board appointee by the Owensboro City Commission.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the RiverPark Center board operates autonomously, but that he was made aware of Jorn’s departure Thursday before it went public.
“It’s their decision,” Pagan said. “He’s the director and their employee.”
The RiverPark Center has several concerts, musicals and Broadway shows on its upcoming calendar.
McCain said none of the scheduled events will be affected by Jorn’s departure.
“We have an interim plan and are executing and taking action on that plan set out by our very capable board of directors,” McCain said. “We’re finalizing a deal now with a prospective interim manager at the top of the organizational structure.
“In the coming days, and until our interim plan is installed, I and our board will be supporting our staff. We have a good staff, and they know their roles. We hope to have some more solid footings early next week with respect to interim management.”
Jorn did not return a message from the Messenger-Inquirer seeking comment.
