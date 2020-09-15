Fans of the Judge Joseph Holt Home in Breckinridge County may be eager to see all the work that has been completed at the historic mansion during the past year.
The home is a Kentucky Abraham Lincoln historical site and former home of Joseph Holt, who served as judge advocate general of the U.S. Army during the Lincoln assassination trials.
Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 26, the 14-room mansion at 6205 Kentucky 144 in Hardinsburg will open to the public for the 12th annual Community Day celebration.
The free event will offer live musical entertainment, dancing, a one-act play, tours of the home, silent auction, canon firings and vintage baseball games. Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs to the event.
The keynote speaker will be John Roush, president of Centre College in Danville. Others will speak as well.
As guests approach the historic home, they will notice the restored porch and ironwork railing.
Also, two 1852 cast-iron planters have been returned to Judge Holt’s front porch, and a statue of a Greek goddess is back in its place.
Those details provide a small preview of all the interior work that has taken place recently, said Susan Dyer, president of Friends of the Holt Home.
“This year, we have the most dramatic success of everything coming together,” Dyer said. “This is the most dramatic restoration in a one-year period.”
For example, the warming kitchen has been rebuilt and public restrooms were added.
The home’s twin entrances were restored, along with a second-floor bedroom, west wing sitting room and foyer.
“It’s amazing,” Dyer said.
To date, the Holt Home has received more than $1.4 million in grants for restoration efforts.
The mansion remains the only one owned by a judge advocate general that has been restored nationwide, Dyer said.
Many people from Owensboro and the surrounding region have visited the home on previous Community Days, she said. There are quite a few local fans, including Ina Tucker Bratcher, an Owensboro woman who donated a quilt and framed prints for this year’s silent auction.
The Holt Home was neglected about 50 years, Dyer said. Restoring it has been a labor of love for the community.
For more information about Community Day, go to https://www.jholt- houseky.org/.
At the upcoming event, most activities are outdoors on the mansion’s 19-acre estate. However, physical distancing will be observed and hand sanitizer will be available.
“This is a community-based project,” Dyer said. “It is the first time the community has worked to save something like this.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.