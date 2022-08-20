Chris Joslin, executive director of the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, is one of 46 music industry executives selected for Leadership Music’s Class of 2023.
“It’s a pretty big deal for me, and I think it bodes well for the Hall of Fame, bluegrass and Owensboro that the selection committee feels as though I have something to contribute to the eight-month program,” he said.
All meetings will be in Nashville.
Leadership Music was created in 1989 by a dozen music industry executives and has graduated more than 1,300 music leaders in the past 33 years.
“I feel fortunate,” Joslin said. “These are really some of the most influential people in the music business.”
He said people have to be nominated before they can even apply for the program.
Joslin said the networking opportunities he will have will help bring attention to the Hall of Fame, bluegrass and Owensboro’s efforts to be recognized as “the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”
Few bluegrass people are among the program’s alumni.
Dan Hays and Nancy Cardwell, two former executive directors of the International Bluegrass Music Association who both lived in Owensboro when the organization was headquartered here, are among the alumni.
“They cover a lot of ground in all facets of music,” Joslin said.
David Kells, Leadership Music president and co-chair of the selection committee, said in a news release, “Being selected for Leadership Music is a life-changing experience. The 46 leaders who make up the Class of 2023 are embarking on one of the most significant journeys of their career. I know I speak on behalf of everyone who served on the committee when I say that choosing the class from nearly 300 qualified candidates is a responsibility we don’t take lightly.”
Diane Pearson, a past president co-chair of the selection committee, said, “The focus of the committee is on assembling a class that is uniquely talented and diverse in every way — gender, ethnicity, genre of music, segment of the music industry and more.”
“It’s a great opportunity for me to learn from some of the top people in music,” Joslin said.
