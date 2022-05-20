The fact that I was hired into the journalism business without any logical reasoning has been overplayed several times. The fact that I managed to get both feet into a profession after a reasonable of time will always be a major plus in my favor.

There was a statement in a recent episode of the television series “Blue Bloods” that reasonably supports that opening statement.

“When you find something you like, you will never work a day in your life,” the words portrayed.

I guess what that means is when you find the right job your working worries are over. No more wishing for this or that and no more questioning your ability in the world of working.

I was lucky in that decision was made for me by a person I didn’t know and a person that did not know me. But all of that is old hat and overly hashed.

Still, I’ve wondered about how many plans for the future actually played out into reality. How many dreams for future employment were bypassed by something never considered?

I know a whole lot about that.

I was raised next door to a railroad yard and wanted nothing more than to be a railroad engineer. That, I thought, would be my life’s vocation.

It wasn’t long before we moved away from trains and things and my future jumped into another chapter — a chapter that seemingly had promise but one that didn’t read that well.

While totally non-flattering and a total embarrassment, I looked at school as punishment for youngsters and couldn’t understand why it had to be mandatory instead of selective.

I did not believe report cards were a ticket to success and I didn’t appreciate some of my teachers telling my mom I passed by the skin of my teeth.

Mom, one of the most trust-worthy souls ever, placed her hope on the possibility of me keeping my teeth.

Regardless, I managed to make it to the eleventh grade when I dropped out of school and joined the U.S. Navy. Four years later I was discharged, came back home and still didn’t know anything but how to be a good sailor.

Thankfully, there was that newspaper publisher in Tennessee who looked at a young man, saw something that resembled a journalist and hired him as a reporter. The earth shook, the clouds flew for cover and a 62-year working career started.

When you find something you like, you will never work another day in your life.