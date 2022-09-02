Earlier this week, the Joy Closet held a fundraiser and vision dinner at New Work Fellowship for the community to attend to hear the future plans and visions set out for the organization.
The 501(c)(3) organization purpose is to support foster, kinship and adoptive families along the journey. Oftentimes, when children are placed in a foster home, they often arrive with only the clothes on their backs. Joy Closet acts as a resource that foster/kinship families can quickly visit upon receiving a placement and get items these children need such as: clothing, shoes, car seats, and other basic needs, free of charge.
The dinner had over 300 patrons of the community attend with various speakers throughout the event.
Joy Closet does not receive any public or grant funding and uses fundraisers throughout the year to support its mission such as the vision dinner.
The three visions for the organization’s upcoming future is an Eagle Fly Program that will connect aging out teens with life skills, mentors and careers. The Eagle Fly program is designed to establish long term mentors that will assist teens with navigating from system into adulthood through teaching a variety of life skills. This program will also provide long term job opportunities and tangible items to help teens establish themselves.
The second vision Joy Closet is hopeful for is breaking ground for a Hope House providing hope for children who enter the foster care system. The Hope House will bridge the gap between removal and placement for children entering the foster care system. At the dinner, during the presentation of the visions Joy Closet is hopeful for, Gray mentioned how no child should ever have to sleep on an office floor. The Hope House will provide showers/baths, warm meals, clean clothes, laundry services, warm services, and all tangible necessities for the youth in between homes. Hope Houses will also have volunteers to help with children as well as office spaces for DCBS.
The third vision the organization anticipates for the future is building a Peaceful Meadows Ranch that will help teens in crisis by providing a safe, temporary home. Providing help and hope for teens in crisis. No teen should have remained in a state of crisis or homelessness. Peaceful Meadows Ranch will be set for a short term stay while resources and services are established for the youth. This ranch would also provide a safe, secure, supportive, family-like environment that will help chart a course to a brighter future.
The following day the Founder of the organization Heather Gray took to social media to thank everyone in attendance deeming the night extremely successful.
“Thank you to the 300-plus individuals that attended the dinner both in person and virtually. The amount of support for children in crisis and need was outstanding. We give special thanks to New Work Fellowship and Pastor Josh for hosting and helping with all things logistics, we thank the Pioneers for providing dinner, HHS Key Club and Girls for God for serving. We also have to thank Mari Ramsey for speaking from experience of what life in foster care looks and feels like. Mari was amazing. We’d also like to thank Noell Soberg Robinson, Wendy Westerfield, Mr. Chris Bentzel, Judge Adams, and Judge Fleming for speaking on the impact that Joy Closet has had and will be having,” said Gray.
Though the organization just embarked on its first year in business, the success Joy Closet has made over the last twelve months is not only monumental but also a safe haven for foster and kinship families.
Joy Closet is a place of refuge. Having a community foster closet attempts to bridge the gap for the youth that are less fortunate.
The vision dinner was deemed a great evening with much anticipation for what’s to come.
While monetary donations are greatly appreciated, the power of Prayer never goes without being heard alongside those partnering through Churches and businesses that can always help as well as connecting families and hosting events.
