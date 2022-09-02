Earlier this week, the Joy Closet held a fundraiser and vision dinner at New Work Fellowship for the community to attend to hear the future plans and visions set out for the organization.

The 501(c)(3) organization purpose is to support foster, kinship and adoptive families along the journey. Oftentimes, when children are placed in a foster home, they often arrive with only the clothes on their backs. Joy Closet acts as a resource that foster/kinship families can quickly visit upon receiving a placement and get items these children need such as: clothing, shoes, car seats, and other basic needs, free of charge.

