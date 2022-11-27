Twelve fourth- and fifth-grade students from Sutton Elementary School participated in the Girls on the Run (GOTR) 5K in Louisville on Nov. 19.
Kayla Marchand, family resource and youth service coordinator for Sutton, said Girls on the Run is either a 10- or 12-week running program designed to inspire girls of all abilities to recognize and embrace their inner strength.
“The program teaches them social and emotional skills that they are able to utilize throughout their elementary career and later on down the road,” she said. “Ultimately it’s about building relationships with their peers and teachers.”
According to the GOTR Kentuckiana website, the 5K is a celebratory way to end the season and gives participants “of all abilities” a sense of accomplishment.
“It was pretty exciting for me,” fifth-grader Larkin Tooley said. “I pulled a muscle running before, but I was able to get through it all without needing a knee brace.”
Fourth-grader Penny Hart said she enjoyed the 5K because she was able to hang out with her family and friends while also being able to run.
This is the first year Sutton has participated in the GOTR program, but Marchand said she has already been able to tell a difference in the students who have participated.
“Our girls were definitely more reserved at the beginning of our program,” she said. “I saw more relationships form through this program. Girls who may not have necessarily been friends before became friends throughout the season.”
As far as the girls’ athletic abilities, Marchand said that also improved with the students as the season went on.
Marchand said she has received positive feedback from the students about GOTR.
“I think we have quite a bit that have been interested in the program if we continue it in the future,” she said. “There are plans to continue it, but we will see what it looks like at that time.”
Marchand said GOTR caught her eye during the Victory over Violence conference for FRYSC coordinators.
“I thought it was a great opportunity to build confidence in our girls post-pandemic,” she said. “I thought that it would just be a great way to build rapport between students.”
Tooley said she noticed one of her friends was very reserved before joining the program but has become more social since the season began.
“She has come out of her shell completely,” Tooley said. “I see that personality way more often now than I used to.”
Tooley said GOTR also helped her grow friendships she already had with her peers before joining the program.
Hart said the reason she wanted to join the program was to see what it was about, and she has made some new friends along the way.
GOTR has a curriculum they provide the coaches, and a lot of them are about social and emotional skills.
“There was a lesson on true beauty that talked about how beauty is not outwardly, it’s inwardly, and how to find friends that showed those ‘true beauty’ characteristics in their heart,” she said. “It teaches them how to be a better person and a better woman.”
One of the lessons taught to the students during the program was about gossiping, and Tooley said the girls played a game of “telephone” to learn why it is bad.
“That forced me to not gossip,” she said. “I would from time to time, but it taught me why I shouldn’t do that.”
Hart said she liked the lessons that were taught during the program.
“It really felt good learning about different things,” she said.
Marchand said the lessons are molded with physical activity in the sense that when the girls are participating in laps, they are also thinking about the lesson that was given or completing an activity at each lap, like writing an attribution about a friend.
“The lesson follows through the whole practice, and they all build upon each other,” she said.
Marchand’s favorite aspect of the program was watching the girls grow into better versions of themselves.
“They completed the race with joyful hearts and positive attitudes,” she said, “and that’s exactly what I wanted to see come out of this program.”
