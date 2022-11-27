SUTTON 5K PIC 1

Sutton Elementary School students in the Girls on the Run program participated in a 5K in Louisville on Nov. 19. Girls on the Run offers programs designed to inspire girls of all abilities to recognize and embrace their inner strength and make meaningful connections with others.

 Photo submitted

Twelve fourth- and fifth-grade students from Sutton Elementary School participated in the Girls on the Run (GOTR) 5K in Louisville on Nov. 19.

Kayla Marchand, family resource and youth service coordinator for Sutton, said Girls on the Run is either a 10- or 12-week running program designed to inspire girls of all abilities to recognize and embrace their inner strength.

