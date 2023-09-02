J’s Good Grub is more successful today than Jay and Antoinette Johnson expected it to be nearly seven years ago when they started.
In a few weeks, they’ll be adding a second truck and moving deeper into the Louisville market.
Both trucks will be based in Owensboro, however.
“We’re working at all of the University of Louisville football games,” Johnson said.
They work the business hard.
“We go out six days out of seven,” Johnson said. “The most has been 21 straight days. It’s hard. But I really enjoy what I’m doing.”
This year brought the food truck several awards from various contests, including best chicken, best fries and food truck of the year.
Their Big Booty Judy Burger came in third in the local “Burger Week” competition.
“It’s pretty popular,” Johnson said. “When I had pulled pork on the menu, nobody wanted it. But when I put Boston butt on the burger and gave it a catchy name, I couldn’t keep enough pork. People like saying ‘Big Booty Judy’.”
The new truck will have disco lights and speakers on the side.
“Last week, I became a DJ too,” Johnson said. “People were line dancing outside the truck. I want people to have fun while they wait.”
Food prices soared last year and they aren’t much better now, he said.
“I can see some things start to come down,” Johnson said. “But then, this week the price of chicken wings jumped $30 a case. I guess it’s because football season is starting.”
In a 2021 interview, he said, “I had a passion for cooking, and my wife has a passion for business, so when you combine those two things, it becomes the best of both worlds.”
Johnson said, “I always had a vision to do a mobile restaurant and my wife called me one day and said, ‘Let’s go for it,’ and we hit the ground running. I’ve been cooking for years in restaurants, on post in Fort Knox for the military, and I worked in numerous restaurants. And I got overlooked and passed over to become management several times. So, I decided to go a new route and start my own business.”
Earlier this year, Johnson considered a brick-and-mortar location, but decided against it.
For more information, visit the J’s Good Grub page on Facebook.
