J’s Liquors Tasting Bar & Cheese Shop, 2216 New Hartford Road, one of the oldest liquor stores in the region, is no more.
The Oldham family recently sold that store and J’s Liquors West Parrish, 2509 W. Parrish Ave., to Louisville-based Liquor Barn-Party Mart-DEP’S.
Jonathan Blue, chairman of Blue Equity LLC, which owns the 23-store chain, said the Owensboro stores will carry the Liquor Barn brand.
“We are thrilled to have J’s Liquors join the Liquor Barn family of Kentucky-owned-and-operated liquor stores,” he said in a news release.
“We are committed to be exemplary custodians of these legacy stores,” he said. “The acquisition of J’s Liquors continues our quest to become the leading retailer for spirits, wine, beer, cigars and specialty foods.”
Back in April 1947, John Porter “Hump” Tanner opened Hump Tanner’s Liquor Store in the V-shaped property, where New Hartford Road and Veach Road intersect.
At some point, Dr. John S. Oldham became a partner.
In 1969, Oldham took the business over and called it “Doc’s Liquors.”
In 1973, he changed the store’s name to J’s Liquors.
The J stands for the family’s penchant for naming its children with names that start with “J.”
The store has won the Messenger-Inquirer’s Readers’ Choice Awards for best liquor store for 12 consecutive years.
Liquor Barn’s slogan is “Where Kentuckians Go To Celebrate Life.”
The chain has seven locations in Louisville, six locations in Lexington, as well as stores in Bowling Green, Covington, Danville, Elizabethtown, Fort Thomas and now Owensboro.
Five years ago, J’s added a tasting bar, where customers can taste different bourbons, wines or craft beers — or just have a drink.
Craft beers are rotated at the bar to keep people coming back for something different.
The “& Cheese Shop” was added to the store’s name nearly 40 years ago.
Keith Lawrence , 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
