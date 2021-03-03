Arnette B. Baines, one of the Owensboro men charged with murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of three people at a home on Audubon Avenue, was denied a motion to be released on bond prior to trial.
Baines, 32, of the 0-100 block of Dixiana Court was charged with murder and first-degree assault in the deaths of Robert D. Smith, 35, Jay Michael Sowders, 43, and Christopher Carie, 18. All died of gunshot wounds to the head the morning of Jan. 17, 2019 in the basement of Sowders’ home in the 900 block of Audubon Avenue.
Carmen Vanegas was in the home in another room and was also shot in the head, but survived.
Baines requested his bond be lowered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington denied the request, keeping Baines’ bond at $275,000 full cash.
Baines and co-defendant Cylar L. Shemwell, 33, of the 1600 block of Wisteria Gardens, are facing the possibility of the death penalty if found guilty of murder and assault.
Baines is currently scheduled for trial on Nov. 1.
