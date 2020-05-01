A Daviess Circuit Court judge denied Matthew A. Adams’ motion to be released on home incarceration Thursday morning and instead set a total bond of $230,000 cash.
Adams, 28, is facing the death penalty in the July 3, 2018 death of Erica Owen, 25, at her home on Placid Place. Before Thursday’s hearing, Adams was being held without bond on one count of murder. On Thursday, Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington set a $200,000 full-cash bond on the murder charge.
In order to be released, Adams would have to post $200,000 and also pay a $30,000 cash bond in another case in which he was charged with violation of an emergency protective order and felony criminal mischief for allegedly destroying property at Owen’s home before the July 3 incident.
Adams, who has a trial currently scheduled for October, is charged with breaking into Owen’s home and strangling her. Adams had a previous relationship with Owen, which had been over for some time prior to the incident, and Owen had an emergency protective order against him.
Adams has been in the Daviess County Detention Center since July 2018.
Thursday’s hearing was conducted by video, with Adams and his attorneys appearing by Skype and only Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel and Wethington in the courtroom. Michael Bufkin, one of Adams’ defense attorneys, argued the COVID-19 pandemic is particularly dangerous to Adams because he has asthma. Kentucky officials have been attempting to reduce jail populations out of concern of a coronavirus outbreak infecting a large number of inmates.
“We’ve seen what happened when COVID-19 gets into a jail or prison,” Bufkin said, citing inmate deaths at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City and high infection rates at jails in New York State and Ohio.
“We also had a problem at the Daviess County Detention Center, where an employee tested positive,” Bufkin said. “... Mr. Adams is especially vulnerable because he’s asthmatic.”
Bufkin requested Adams be put on home incarceration with electronic monitoring. Bufkin said having Adams in jail has hampered the defense’s ability to discuss strategy with him.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said the detention center has taken steps “to protect the inmates and jail staff” from a coronavirus infection. Jailer Art Maglinger said previously that inmates and staff are medically screened when they arrive at the facility, new inmates are quarantined for 14 days and cleaning of surfaces is done multiple times a day.
“To my knowledge, there has been one incident of a COVID-19 concern” at the jail, Kuegel said, adding that, “there hasn’t been any other outbreaks.”
Kuegel argued holding Adams without bond was appropriate, given that state criminal rules allow for a person to be held without bond in cases where the death penalty is a possibility.
Regarding electronic monitoring, Kuegel said an ankle monitor couldn’t ensure Adams wouldn’t flee.
“These things can be cut off,” Kuegel said. “That’s not going to ensure he’s going to stick around.”
The defense had argued that Adams’ bond be set at any amount he or his family could pay in order for him to be released. But Wethington said Adams’ previous history includes several occasions where he has disobeyed orders in either District Court or Circuit Court. Previously, Adams twice refused to be transported from the jail to the judicial center for court hearings.
“I’m not prepared to take the risk that Mr. Adams will violate any more orders,” Wethington said. “He’s too high a risk.”
Adams is next scheduled for a hearing in June when the defense will argue Adams should not be subject to the death penalty.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
