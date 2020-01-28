Daniel Scott Neal, the former Hancock County High School teacher and coach convicted last year of possession of child pornography, won’t be getting out of prison soon.
Neal, 49, of the 700 block of Walnut Park Drive, was convicted of 12 counts of possession of child pornography last summer and was sentenced in October to 20 years in prison. The jury actually recommended Neal receive 24 years in prison. However, possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor is a Class D felony, which can only be added together to make a total sentence of 20 years.
Neal was convicted after jurors heard testimony about videos and images of child pornography found on Neal’s computers. Along with the images, which an assistant commonwealth’s attorney said ran into the “hundreds.” Investigators also found encrypted files they could not access.
The computers also contained information on how to encrypt files to avoid detection, investigators testified.
Earlier this month, Neal’s attorneys requested Neal receive “shock probation,” where a person is released after only a short time in prison, sometimes in as little as a month. Neal’s attorneys told Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones that Neal had extensive support from family and former students, that he was a low risk of committing a new offense and that he could immediately find new employment.
Neal has suffered from serious health problems since being convicted and has spent most of his incarceration so far in the infirmary at the Daviess County Detention Center.
In her ruling denying shock probation, Jones said the jury had made an informed decision when they found Neal guilty.
“While the support of family and friends is a wonderful thing, it does not mitigate the seriousness of the offenses for which Mr. Neal has been convicted by a jury of his peers,” Jones wrote. “Though Mr. Neal may maintain his innocence and his loved ones may believe it as well … Mr. Neal has been found guilty.”
Possession of child pornography “is not a victimless crime,” Jones wrote. While Neal did not engage in sexual abuse of children, “the fact remains that there are real victims here who have suffered because people, such as Mr. Neal, have created a demand and a marketplace for their suffering.”
Neal’s attorneys argued Neal could receive sex offender treatment in the community in their motion for probation. But Jones wrote a sex offender evaluation found Neal “would not be amenable to treatment because he still denies wrongdoing.”
“This denial also heightens (Neal’s) risk of wrongdoing,” Jones said. While Neal has supporters in the community, “the Court would point out this is not an offense committed in public, but in isolation, that the victims were not neighbors or family members, but unidentified strangers on a screen without names or a choice or a voice” to identify their abusers.
Regarding Neal’s health problems, Jones wrote “incarceration is not easy” and the stress “is not insignificant,” but while a person shouldn’t be sent to prison lightly, “nor should a defendant’s adverse reaction to confinement be the sole basis upon which to justify his release.”
Releasing Neal on shock probation would “unduly minimize the voice of the jury, and the actions for which (Neal) has been convicted,” Jones said.
“Service of the sentence handed down by the jury sends a message to (Neal) and the public of the severity of the crime,” she said.
Neal is currently serving his sentence in the Daviess County Detention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
