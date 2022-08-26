A judge has ruled Owensboro Police Department officers did not coerce statements out of Arnett B. Baines, the Owensboro man charged with murder in a 2019 triple homicide on Audubon Avenue.

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington ruled OPD Detective Todd Wilkerson and Officer Heath Stokes did not force Baines to make statements the day after the Jan. 17, 2109, shooting, in which three people were killed at the Audubon Avenue home. With the ruling, statements Baines made to investigators during the interview can be presented at trial.

