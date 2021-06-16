Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones has ordered the Confederate monument not be moved from the Daviess County Courthouse for now.
Jones granted a request by the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy to prohibit Daviess Fiscal Court from moving the statue from the courthouse lawn.
The ownership of the 121-year-old statue is in dispute between Fiscal Court and the Kentucky UDC. Fiscal Court would like to move the statue off the courthouse lawn, and county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly previously said he was in discussions with an undisclosed party about taking it.
The UDC claims they have owned the statue since 1970 when the John C. Breckenridge Chapter 306 UDC dissolved. The UDC argues the county merely gave permission for the statue to be placed on the courthouse lawn in 1900.
Fiscal Court claims the county maintains and insures the statue. County officials say the statue became county property after the Daviess County Confederate Association fulfilled its agreement to place the statue at the courthouse in 1900.
Jones heard oral arguments over the request for a restraining order in mid-May. In her ruling, Jones said the UDC had shown it could suffer “irreparable injury” if the statue were to be moved.
Although the statue was removed in 1990s for cleaning, allowing it to be moved now could cause damage, Jones wrote.
“Whether through accident or malice, the Court believes that moving the extremely heavy, extremely old and extremely controversial monument to another location pending a resolution of this case is fraught with the possibility of harm,” Jones wrote.
“Although the county insures the statue, “the existence of an insurance policy alone is not enough to reimburse (the UDC) if it is victorious in its cause of action as the monument is unique, and, for better or worse, of historic significance,” Jones wrote.
The issue of ownership is a “substantial question” that is not currently before the court to address, Jones wrote. Since the county has not announced a plan to move the statue, granting the UDC’s temporary restraining order “merely preserves the status quo,” for now, she wrote.
Jones said Fiscal Court argues the case is similar to a 2016 Jefferson County case, where the Sons of the Confederacy claimed ownership of a Confederate Statue on the University of Louisville campus. In that case, the judge dismissed the Sons of the Confederacy’s lawsuit, which made the group’s request for a temporary restraining order moot.
Jones said Daviess Fiscal Court, in their response to the UDC’s lawsuit, has not filed a motion to dismiss the case.
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said asking for the case to be dismissed will be the county’s next step.
Owensboro Attorney Mike Lee, who also represents Fiscal Court on behalf of the Kentucky Association of Counties, said no hearings on the case are currently scheduled.
Nick Goetz, an Owensboro attorney representing the UDC, said the Louisville case is similar, but the statue on the courthouse lawn says the statue was erected by the Breckenridge chapter of the UDC.
“There’s not a question the UDC erected it because it’s on the face of the statue,” Goetz said.
The Louisville case dismissed in 2016 is “similar but not the same, and we’ll show that when we complete discovery,” he said.
The UDC would like to find an agreement in the dispute, Goetz said. Both parties “want the same thing — they want the statue removed from the courthouse lawn,” he said, but the issue is which group has the authority to decide where the statue goes.
“Hopefully, we can work out an agreement,” Goetz said. “... We want to make sure the statue ends up in a place where it can be appreciated.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
