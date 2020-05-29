The trial of Matthew A. Adams, the Utica man facing the death penalty for allegedly killing a woman in her home in 2018, has been postponed.
Adams, 28, was scheduled to go to trial in October on charges of murder and first-degree burglary in the death of Erica Owen, who was found dead in her home on Placid Place. Police believe Adams strangled Owen, with whom he has a previous relationship. Owen had a protective order against Adams.
Daviess Circuit Court Judge Jay Wethington agreed to postpone the trial after Adams’ defense team argued Thursday they had been significantly hampered in preparing their defense because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We don’t seek a lengthy delay,” defense attorney Michael Bufkin told Wethington in a hearing that was conducted over Skype.
Wethington said the defense was seeking a delay of “at least six months” according to their motion to postpone the October trial date.
Bufkin said a six-month delay wouldn’t be excessive, given the complex nature of death penalty cases and given the issues brought on by the pandemic.
The defense work so far has found indications of mental health and other issues with Adams that need to be explored, but have been hampered by the pandemic, Bufkin said.
“The investigation has uncovered evidence of cognitive difficulties from an early age,” Bufkin said.
Witnesses can’t be interviewed due to social distancing restrictions mandated by the governor’s office and the Department of Public Advocacy, and documents are unobtainable because offices are closed, Bufkin said.
“COVID-19 has truly changed the world, and has affected our investigation in an extremely negative way,” Bufkin said. “... We have 45 additional witnesses that have to be interviewed, probably multiple times.
“The complexity of the case was not anticipated,” he said. “The COVID-19 (pandemic) was not anticipated.”
Wethington agreed to postpone the trial and said, “particularly I’m concerned about … the complex mental condition of Mr. Adams.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said he agreed with the postponement but noted the defense has had experts working on the case since February of last year.
“COVID-19 has been alleged to be the culprit” behind the need to postpone the trial, Kuegel said. “... We didn’t even know COVID-19 existed in February 2019.”
Wethington said the pandemic “has thrown all of our schedules into disarray,” and the pandemic has interfered with the defense’s ability to investigate.
“I recognize the problems that have arisen,” Kuegel said. “I agree with the motion to continue the trial.”
Adams will have another hearing on June 25 to consider a defense motion to not allow jurors to consider the death penalty. A new trial date could be set then, Wethington said.
“I think it’s too soon to set a trial date,” Wethington said.
Postponing the trial is “a great inconvenience to the litigants,” Wethington said. “But it is unavoidable.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
