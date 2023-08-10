Special Judge Daniel Boling reduced former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant’s bond during a hearing Wednesday.
Constant, 51, was arrested on July 27 on charges of procuring or promoting the use of a minor (12 years old or older) and tampering with physical evidence. Both are Class D felonies.
Daviess County Attorney John Burlew said his office requested Constant’s $35,000 full cash bond be changed to $100,000.
“It was based off more information that we have regarding the case and the seriousness of it,” Burlew said. “That request was denied, and bond was reduced to (10% of $35,000) or $3,500 full cash.”
If Constant is released on bond, he will be put on house arrest with certain conditions, according to Boling’s ruling.
Boling said Constant is not allowed access to electronics, can have no contact with minors and can only leave his property for medical emergencies, to meet with his attorney or attend court.
Assistant County Attorney Kent Overstreet said during the hearing that there is a “possibility” of federal charges being filed against Constant, leading to the request for an increased bond.
In a Kentucky State Police release sent July 27 regarding Constant’s arrest, the investigation spanned into “mostly neighboring states” and was still in the “early phases.”
Burlew said the county attorney’s office has information that there are “probable additional charges coming down,” but he could not elaborate further.
More from this section
“That was one of the reasons for asking for an increase (in bond),” Burlew said.
“I think (federal) charges are a possibility.”
The preliminary hearing was waived by the defense, and the case will now go to the grand jury for a possible indictment, Burlew said.
“If there are additional state charges, they could be brought up in the grand jury for a direct indictment,” he said. “They’re not common, but they do happen.”
Burlew said normally cases are brought through district court.
“There is a mechanism called a direct indictment where possible future charges can be brought that way,” he said. “That would be out of the control of (my) office.”
Burlew said the bond conditions would be in place until the grand jury decides whether to issue an indictment. “Once an indictment comes down (on these charges), there will be a whole new bond and conditions placed on him by a circuit court judge,” Burlew said.
The grand jury will convene Sept. 5-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.