The judge presiding over the trial of a man facing three counts of murder in a 2019 shooting on Audubon Avenue refused Monday to rule out the death penalty.

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington denied a motion to exclude jurors from sentencing Arnett B. Baines to death in the January 2019 fatal shootings of Robert D. Smith, 35, Jay Michael Sowders, 43, and Christopher Carey, 18. All three were fatally shot in the head at Sowders’ home.

