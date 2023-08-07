The judge presiding over the trial of a man facing three counts of murder in a 2019 shooting on Audubon Avenue refused Monday to rule out the death penalty.
Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington denied a motion to exclude jurors from sentencing Arnett B. Baines to death in the January 2019 fatal shootings of Robert D. Smith, 35, Jay Michael Sowders, 43, and Christopher Carey, 18. All three were fatally shot in the head at Sowders’ home.
A fourth person, Carman Vanegas, was also shot in the head, but survived. Three of the shootings were captured on video surveillance cameras in the home.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel is seeking the death penalty against Baines, 35, of the 0-100 block of Dixiana Court and Cylar Shemwell, 36, of the 1600 block of Wisteria Gardens. The trial is scheduled for February.
Tom Griffiths, a capital defense attorney with the Department of Public Advocacy, argued Monday that Wethington could rule the death penalty unconstitutional.
“Fundamentally, we believe it’s a violation of the state and federal constitution for the death penalty to be an option in this case,” Griffiths said.
The General Assembly has already limited when the death penalty can be imposed, Griffths said. For example, lawmakers have ruled a person with a “serious mental illness” cannot be sentenced to death, Griffiths said.
“At some point, a judge is going to say it’s unconstitutional,” Griffiths said. “We are asking you to be the judge in this case to say, ‘enough is enough.’ ”
At one point, Wethington said, “you want me to make a moral judgement ... as opposed to a legal” one.
Griffiths said the American Bar Association has evaluated the death penalty, and said “they said it’s broken.” While the ABA has recommendations for imposing the death penalty, those are not binding.
Kuegel said state lawmakers are the ones to decide whether capital punishment is constitutional.
“The legislature has still stated, ‘this is the law in Kentucky,’” Kuegel said, and said, “if the death penalty was going to be taken away, it would have been done by the legislature.”
Wethington said evidence would have to be presented at trial before he would make a ruling.
Wethington also declined to order a psychiatric evaluation of Vanegas, who is expected to testify at trial.
Griffiths argued Vanegas’ competency was “questionable.”
Wethington said the primary issues would be whether Vanegas could “testify to the best of her recollection, and (could) testify truthfully.”
Wethington said he would not order Vanegas to be evaluated, but said he would hold a competency hearing on the eve of trial in January.
The defense also requested the charge of torture of a dog or cat be heard separate from the other charges, so jurors could not consider it during the murder trial. A dog at the home was fatally shot in the incident, and the dog is on the surveillance footage jurors will see at trial.
The animal torture charge ‘is highly prejudicial,” Griffiths said. Griffiths argued that some jurors might find Baines guilty and impose the death penalty based on the animal torture charge alone.
“There are people in our (juries) who are going to be more upset by a dead dog than a dead person,” Griffiths said.
Kuegel said it would be difficult to sever the animal torture charge from the rest of the case.
“The dog is throughout the video,” Kuegel said. “We can’t redact the dog.”
Later, Kuegel said, “we have the right and obligation to present the entire case.” Kuegel said he would not use dog’s death as an “aggravating factor” in seeking the death penalty against Baines.
Wethington denied Griffith’s motion to separate the charge from the rest of the trial.
Some issues will have to be decided at a hearing scheduled for December. For example, defense attorney Sarah Zeurcher argued prosecutors had supplied the defense with 18,000 pages of material and data from Facebook postings made by various people surrounding the case. Zeurcher said the prosecutor’s office had not provided a list of witnesses of people who would be called to testify about their postings.
Wethington ruled that Kuegel’s office must provide a list of witnesses and potential witnesses to the defense, so Baines’ attorneys could examine the relevant Facebook postings and determine if there are objections against the testimony.
Anywhere from 250 to 300 people could be called for jury selection and will be sent questionnaires along with their jury summons. Wethington said his intention is to have all motions and issues of evidence settled before the trial begins in February.
“At this stage of the litigation there should not be any surprises,” Wethington said. “I do not want there to be any surprises on any side.”
