Months after being filed, a federal judge in California is taking action to move along a series of lawsuits filed by school districts against Juul Labs.
A number of school districts nationwide, including Daviess County Public Schools, sued the e-cigarette maker, saying the company deceptively marketed the devices to children and teens. The suits claim the company used advertising and social media influencers to attract juveniles, and targeting children who were legally too young to purchase the devices was part of the company’s marketing strategy.
The company has previously denied they marketed the devices to children and teens.
The schools claim the devices are disruptive because students using them become addicted to nicotine, which affects student learning and discipline, and causes teachers to lose classroom time to dealing with students caught with Juul products.
The case is being heard in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California. Chris Rhoads, of the Owensboro firm of Rhoads and Rhoads, is co-counsel with a Louisville firm handling the Kentucky cases. Rhoads said the judge presiding over the cases, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, has ruled that both the plaintiffs and the defense will select 12 “bellwether” cases from the suits, which will be heard by the court.
A bellwether case is a complaint considered representative of a number of cases. Rhoads said the judge ruled the plaintiffs and the defense will each pick six bellwether cases to present.
Those cases are important, Rhoads said, because how they are decided can affect all of the other complaints. For example, a bellwether case that results in a large verdict for a school district might prompt Juul labs to try to settle complaints from similar districts.
“We feel like this (ruling) was a key victory for us,” Rhoads said last week.
The cases have been reviewed and no Kentucky cases will be used as a bellwether case, Rhoads said. But DCPS would still benefit if a bellwether from a comparable school district receives a favorable award from a jury.
“It gives us an idea of what the outcomes would look like, so all parties involved can have discussions on settlements,” Rhoads said. A bellwether gives both the plaintiffs and defense an idea of “the strength of the evidence” of all the other cases, he said.
However, DCPS, or any school district, is not required to settle based on the outcome of a bellwether case.
“We have the right to receive a trial if we wish,” Rhoads said.
The cases will not go to trial for some time.
“I would suspect the first bellwether trial would be in late 2021,” Rhoads said. The cases will be heard throughout 2022, he said.
Meanwhile, the judge also ruled “discovery,” the process of gathering evidence, can go forward. “He primarily adopted our proposals for the discovery process,” Rhoads said. The discovery, which would include Juul company information, will not be available for public review “immediately,” he said.
“They’ll be filing motions to seal everything, and we’ll be filing motions to not,” he said.
