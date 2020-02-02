A federal judge has ruled two bills passed last year by state lawmakers, which moved the filing deadline for independent and third-party candidates from April to January, are unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman ruled House Bill 144 and Senate Bill 60, which was signed into law by then-Gov. Matt Bevin in March, created serious burdens for independent and third-party candidates running for office.
Those burdens, Bertelsman wrote in his ruling, are not overridden by a compelling state need to keep the January deadline in place.
Before last year, the deadline for independent and third-party candidates to file for office was early April. But Senate Bill 60 and House Bill 114 set the deadline for all candidates as “the last Tuesday in January.” The January deadline was made retroactive.
Several Libertarian Party candidates, including gubernatorial candidate John Hicks and lieutenant governor candidate Ann Cormican, filed to run for office in March and were sent letters saying they had missed the new January deadline.
Hicks, Cormican, Libertarian state auditor candidate Kyle Hugenberg and Libertarian Boone County Clerk candidates Kyle Sweeney filed suit, and a judge ordered them placed on the ballots in May although the case was still pending.
Chris Wiest, a Crestview Hills attorney who represented by candidates, described the bills that changed the deadline as an attempt by incumbent lawmakers to avoid drawing opponents in the 2019 election.
“I think they did it to insulate themselves from challenges,” Wiest said. “The federal court said, ‘No way.’ ”
Bertelsman ruled that changing the deadline to January was a serious burden on potential independent candidates. The ruling cites the Libertarian candidates’ arguments that a January filing deadline would require people to join the race before they could “evaluate positions taken by majority party candidates later in the year, including votes by incumbents in the legislature’s session from January to March (and) April.”
Other burdens the candidates listed included forcing independent candidates to file at a time when they “cannot easily determine what the key issues will be,” and forcing independent parties to hold conventions in the fall or around the holidays, a year before the general election and at a time when “voter and party interest in the next year’s election is not high.”
Bertelsman wrote: “the consequences of these burdens is that would-be candidates do not have sufficient information to motivation to file a Statement of Candidacy so early in the electoral cycle, thereby excluding them from any possibility of appearing on the ballot.”
“The case law out there from the U.S. Supreme Court says independents have to be allowed a longer time” to decide if they intend to file, Wiest said. When the legislature is in session, people “can look at what’s going on” and be inspired to run as an independent, if they don’t have to meet a January deadline, he said.
“The rug was pulled out from under John’s feet” when Hicks was informed he had missed the deadline, Wiest said. “The Libertarian Party was not allowed to get on the ballot. It was pretty dirty.”
Wiest said the candidates that filed the suit were “relieved” by the judge’s ruling.
“I wouldn’t say there are happy. They are relieved they are getting a fair shot,” Wiest said. “If there’s a recognition by legislators that they could be held electorally accountable (by having to face a challenger), it’s a good thing.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.