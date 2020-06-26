Defense attorneys for Matthew A. Adams, the Utica man charged with killing a woman in her Owensboro home in July 2018, asked Daviess Circuit Court Judge Jay Wethington on Thursday to not allow jurors to consider the death penalty against Adams if he’s found guilty at trial.
After hearing several defense arguments that included court rulings in California and Washington state, Wethington cited a recent Kentucky Supreme Court ruling that said the defense couldn’t make such a request unless and until jurors have actually found Adams guilty.
Adams, 28, was charged with murder, first-degree burglary and tampering with evidence in the death of Erica Owen, who was killed in her home on Placid Place. Adams and Owen had a prior relationship, and Owen had a protective order against Adams at the time she was killed.
Michael Bufkin, of the Department of Public Advocacy’s capital trials branch, made multiple arguments, largely about the evolving view of the death penalty. Although the death penalty is constitutional in Kentucky, Bufkin argued, “We are in a different world now” nationally regarding capital punishment.
“The courts have determined the death penalty is constitutional, but only under certain circumstances and with certain procedural safeguards” in Kentucky, Bufkin said. But states like California and Washington have found the death penalty unconstitutional, he said.
“Evolving standards of decency” have changed views about the death penalty, Bufkin said. For example, he said, the U.S. Supreme Court has barred the execution of inmates with intellectual disabilities, and of juveniles.
“You and I agree those changes were long overdue,” Wethington replied.
The American Bar Association previously called for a moratorium against executions in Kentucky, Bufkin said. The last execution in Kentucky was in 2008.
Bufkin said the state does not give “meaningful guidance” to jurors on when the death penalty should be imposed. But Wethington countered that duty falls to attorneys when they prepare jury instructions during the sentencing phase of a trial.
Bufkin also argued the death penalty is imposed arbitrarily across the state, depending on the county where charges are filed.
“The death penalty is almost a roll of the dice,” Bufkin said. “... There is no statewide system to determine what cases will be subject to the death penalty.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said the state Supreme Court recently dealt with the issue of when the death penalty can be excluded. In March, the Supreme Court ruled the death penalty can’t be barred from consideration by a jury before the defendant’s case has gone to trial and the defendant has been found guilty.
“What they have done (in other states) is fine, but in this state, the death penalty is still legal to be determined by a jury,” Kuegel said.
At this stage of the proceedings, the defense “doesn’t even have standing to attack this,” he said.
“My conclusion is the death penalty in Kentucky may have fallen on disfavor, but it’s legal” and the allegations in the case against Adams qualify him for the death penalty, Kuegel said.
Bufkin argued the March state Supreme Court ruling “is unconstitutional under the U.S. Constitution.”
Wethington ruled the death penalty can’t be excluded in the pretrial stage, but Bufkin could raise the issue again if Adams is found guilty.
“It’s purely hypothetical today that Mr. Adams is going to be executed,” Wethington said. “... I think the ruling from the (state) Supreme Court is pretty clear.”
Adams was set to go to trial on Oct. 1, but the trial was postponed due to complications the COVID-19 pandemic has created for the defense’s investigation. A new trial date has not yet been set.
Adams is scheduled to appear again in court in October when attorneys update Wethington on their trial preparations.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
