The judge presiding over the murder trial of Matthew Andrew Adams said Friday that Adams was delaying court proceeding against him by refusing to be transported to court.
Adams, 28, was charged with murder, first-degree burglary, tampering with evidence and violation of a domestic violence order in the 2018 death of Eric Owens, who was killed in her home on July 3, 2018.
Adams is facing the death penalty in the case. His trial is tentatively set for October, with the trial expected to last about two weeks, including jury selection.
Adams, who is incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center, had a pretrial conference scheduled for Friday but refused to be transported. Adams has previously refused to attend hearings.
Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington told Adams’ defense team that he would compel Adams to appear at his next scheduled hearing.
“He’s not going to frustrate these proceedings by refusing to comply with my orders” to appear, Wethington told Adams’ attorneys. If Adams again refuses, Wethington said he has “other methods” to make Adams come to court.
Wethington told Adams’ attorneys to convey that he must come to court. Adams is next scheduled to appear in court on April 30.
