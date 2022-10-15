The judge presiding over the trial of Robert K. Garner threw out one of the two blood tests Garner took the day he was involved in a fatal car wreck that killed his passenger in rural Daviess County.

Friday afternoon, Circuit Judge Tyler Gill ruled Garner, 23, could not voluntarily consent to a blood draw the morning of the Sept. 3, 2017, wreck that killed passenger Tyler Glover, 22. Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say the vehicle Garner was driving left the road and overturned in a lake.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.