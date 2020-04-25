The upcoming June primary election will be conducted mostly by mailed ballots, according to an executive order issued Friday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
On Friday morning, the state Board of Elections gave its approval of the executive order, which was based on recommendations from Secretary of State Michael Adams. The board of elections staff is expected to create specific regulations governing the June 23 primary over the weekend and the board will approve the regulations early next week.
Beshear’s order says “all Kentuckians should utilize absentee voting by mail … if they are able to do so.” The executive order covers only the June 23 primary.
The primary was set to take place May 18 but was postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The goal of this thing is to keep people safe and make sure they are able to vote,” board chairman Ben Chandler said, as the board of elections met via videoconference. Chandler said Beshear, a Democrat, and Adams, a Republican, worked to reach a consensus on how to conduct the primary.
Normally, people can only vote by absentee ballot under certain circumstances, such as plans to be out of town on election day, or because of a medical issue.
But for the June election, “every single voter will have the ability to vote absentee, and they will not have to provide an excuse,” Chandler said. “The excuse is provided by the emergency.”
State Board of Elections Executive Director Jared Dearing said, “everyone will be applying under a medical excuse.
“We are asking as many voters as possible to vote by absentee,” Dearing said.
The plan calls for the state to send ballots to any voter who requests one. There are approximately 3.4 million registered voters in the state. A web “portal” will be developed where voters can request a ballot. Eligibility will be determined by local county clerk’s offices.
Some in-person voting will be allowed, by appointment only, and clerk’s offices are urged in the order to look for ways to limit contact between voters and office staff.
The plan calls for all ballots to be received by either June 26 or June 27, and the final results of the election will be released on June 30.
People will be notified of the changes and how to apply for a ballot by postcard. Dearing said the postcards will be sent when the portal is ready.
Ballots will either be mailed back or dropped off in secure locations set by clerk’s offices. Each county will have a ballot processing committee appointed by the county board of elections, which will count the ballots.
Preliminary results from the count won’t be released until after 6 p.m. on the night of the primary. Ballots can be postmarked as late as June 23 and can be received for several days afterward, so people should be aware any results on election night won’t be final, Adams said.
Dearing said the plan is to send the postcards after the portal is ready, but was reluctant to give a date. “We’re talking about the postcards arriving four to five weeks before the election,” Dearin said.
The inability to say when the portal would be online was a concern to some board members and county clerks on the board.
“We need to know, if you’re not ready with the computer system by ‘X’ date, what is your alternate plan,” board member Sherry Whitehouse said.
Dearing said, “we are making contingency plans … in case there are worst-case scenarios.”
Adams said the executive order incorporated all the recommendations his office made on how to conduct the election.
“This is a really good agreement,” Adams said.
The agreement was bipartisan, Adams said.
“We don’t want to be the next Wisconsin,” where a dispute over how the election would be handled ended up in the U.S. Supreme Court and people being forced to largely vote in-person. “... I don’t see Russia as the biggest threat to our elections. I see partisanship.”
Adams said officials from his office and Beshear’s office “acted two months in advance to reach a deal.”
“This is a great day for democracy,” Adams said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
