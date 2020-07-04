Last month may have been the wettest June on record in Owensboro.
But figures like that are hard to determine because Owensboro hasn’t always had a National Weather Service reporting station.
And, when it has, there have been times like last Saturday and Sunday, when the rain gauge wasn’t working.
But City Manager Nate Pagan said the city’s public works department uses a service called DTN, which gathers weather information from a site on Booth Avenue.
And while it’s not official, that site shows the city received 3.49 inches of rain on Sunday and another 2.66 inches on Monday for a two-day total of 6.15 inches.
The NWS said, “Rainfall amounts were highest in southern Daviess, southern Henderson and northern McLean counties. This area saw as much as 7.5 inches of rain. At the height of the rainfall event, many roads were impassable, including major routes such as U.S. 431.”
Many Owensboro streets were flooded as well.
But the weather service said rainfall was heaviest south of the city.
The city’s site says the city’s total rainfall in June was 9.67 inches.
MyForecast.co says the record June rainfall here was 7.41 inches.
The average rainfall for June here is 3.9 inches, the NWS says.
The weather service said, “The highest reported total (for the month) was 12.70 inches at a (Community College Rain, Hail and Snow Network) station five miles south of Owensboro.”
Keith Lawrence
