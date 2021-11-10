Junior Achievement of West Kentucky announced Tuesday that four individuals representing three businesses will be inducted into the Owensboro Business Hall of Fame class of 2022.
Martha Clark of Martha Clark and Associates, Bill and Scott Jagoe of Jagoe Homes and George Greenwell, who founded Lincoln Service Corp., were named the inductees during a press conference at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Clark, along with Bill and Scott Jagoe, were present for the announcement. Greenwill died in 2020, and he was represented by members of his family.
The four will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame on Feb 1. The inductees didn’t give speeches, but they’ll share their stories at the February event.
Dan Douglas, president of Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, said the selections were unique this year.
“There are some firsts — the first lady, and the first brothers to be inducted,” Douglas said.
Nick Thompson, a member of the selection committee, said the committee received 12 nominations. The nominees are ranked in a number of categories: business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact and service as a role model.
“They were all very worthy,” Thompson said of the nominees. “They were all inspiring leaders in this community. They made an impact.”
Thompson said Clark, the Jagoes and members of Greenwell’s family will talk about their careers at the February event. Junior Achievement works with elementary, middle and high school students on work and career readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.
“They’ll get to come up and tell their story of how they started and the impact they made,” Thompson said.
Junior Achievement members “hope those stories will inspire the next generation,” Thompson said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.