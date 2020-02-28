Thirteen isn’t an unlucky number for Junior Achievement of West Kentucky.
In July, the Owensboro-based organization will be presented with Junior Achievement’s Five Star Award for the 13th time in 14 years.
The honor will be bestowed at the Junior Achievement USA National Leadership Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“JA of West Kentucky, as a repeat Five Star winner, represents the best Junior Achievement has to offer,” Jack E. Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA, said in a news release. “They set the standard by which Junior Achievement’s success is measured at the local level. Their commitment and dedication to young people is reflected in their achieving this honor.”
Dan Douglas, president of JA of West Kentucky, said the organization is “thrilled” to receive the award again.
“We thank our more than 650 classroom volunteers and corporate partners who joined with our board of directors, county action boards and staff to empower thousands of young people to own their economic success, plan for their future and make smart academic and economic choices,” he said in the news release.
The national organization said the Five Star Award recognizes staff and boards “that meet Junior Achievement’s national standards in operational efficiency and through strong representation of the JA brand. Recipients must demonstrate growth in student impact and superior fiscal performance. Achievement against these criteria is certified through JA USA and audited financial statements.”
Last year, JA of West Kentucky served 21,241 students in 828 kindergarten through 12th-grade classrooms across western Kentucky, according to its website.
Nationally, the organization served 4.7 million students in the United States and 5.2 million in other countries.
