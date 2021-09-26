Bourbon sales have become increasingly popular as fundraisers in Owensboro.
And the Junior League of Owensboro has announced one to help raise money for its 55th annual Charity Ball on March 26 at Green River Distilling Co.
“We’re doing this in a partnership with Ben Skiadas at Lure (Seafood and Grill),” said Maria Clark, Charity Ball chairwoman. “He’s catering the Charity Ball.”
Skiadas helped the organization obtain the bourbon from Wilderness Trail, a 9-year-old distillery in Danville, and bottle it with a Charity Ball label that features art work by Jamie Alexander of Owensboro.
Clark said 206 bottles of Wilderness Trail Wheated Bourbon with the local label are available at $100 a bottle.
That may sound like the Junior League will take in more than $20,000 from the sale.
But Clark said, “Seventy% of the price is the cost of bourbon. If we sell all 206 bottles, we should make about $5,500.”
The theme of the ball is “Moonlight on the Bayou.”
And the label’s artwork reflects that.
“We have our largest class of junior hostesses and hosts this year with 24,” Clark said. “We had to cancel last year’s ball because of COVID, so we combined the two classes this year.
“Costs for the ball are rising, and we’re hoping this will offset some of it. Ben has been fantastic to work with.”
Clark said bottles of Wilderness Trail Wheated Bourbon can be ordered on the Junior League of Owensboro’s Facebook page or by contacting any member of the organization.
Skiadas is also doing a bourbon fundraiser for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
He’s hoping to raise $60,000 by selling bottles of Knob Creek bourbon and rye from the Jim Beam Distillery with the ROMP label for $150 each.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
