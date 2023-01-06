The Junior League of Owensboro is changing membership requirements and tiers in hopes to attract new members to the organization.
The new structure is called “One Membership” and it will remove the seven-year active period before a member becomes a Sustainer.
A Sustainer is an “emeritus member who continues to support the League with reduced dues and who has no active obligations,” according to a press release.
“Sustainers are members who were active for seven or more years and are no longer obligated to be physically involved but pay dues to support the League,” said Maria Clark, vice president of fund development for the organization.
The structure change will eliminate new Sustainer members after 2024, when the change will take place.
Jen Vogel, vice president of the League, said current Sustainer members and ones who become Sustainers before 2024 will have the choice of being grandfathered in.
“Traditionally in Junior League, you have seven active years and after that, you can become a Sustainer,” Vogel said. “A lot of members choose that because they become burned out after seven hard years of requirements. One of the goals now is to not burn members out and help them find things they love to do.”
Clark said Sustainers have not been voting members within the organization, and with the removal of the Sustainer status, all members who pay dues will be voting members. The organization will begin adjusting due amounts in March.
“And if anyone chooses not to be in Junior League anymore, they will resign in good standing and won’t have to pay dues anymore,” she said.
Vogel said the goal of this change is to increase membership.
“Membership has dropped off in recent years due to the changing nature of the intersection of women,” she said. “When the club was founded in 1937, most of the women were stay-at-home moms and housewives, not so much working women.”
Junior League of Owensboro is one chapter of the larger national organization, and Vogel said several chapters across the country have already changed to the “One Membership” model.
“The Junior League of Evansville has already found success with this method,” she said. “We approached the active members with this and they loved it and received it very well.”
Vogel said the main mission of the Junior League of Owensboro is to develop women in the community and to support local nonprofits in the area.
“We want to be able to attract women who want to do that but felt like they couldn’t because they didn’t have the time to commit to the requirements,” she said. “We also want to attract former members back to the organization. We want to modernize and be more inclusive.”
For more information on the Junior League of Owensboro, email info@jlowensboro.org.
