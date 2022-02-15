Members of the Junior League of Owensboro will each wear the same black dress every day from Monday through Friday next week.
And they want people to ask them why.
It’s all part of the organization’s third annual Little Black Dress Initiative, designed to raise money for My Sister’s Keeper, a new emergency shelter for women and children in Daviess County that’s expected to open this fall.
Angel Welsh, founder and director of My Sister’s Keeper, said even though the shelter isn’t open yet, it still helps fill some of the needs for four to six women a week.
“There’s a lot of need out there in the community,” she said.
The money raised by the Little Black Dress Initiative will be used for construction of the shelter’s bathrooms and showers.
Molly Hagan, communications chairwoman for the League, said last year more than $6,000 was raised for New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services.
This is the third year for the initiative, she said.
Hagan said each of the 50 active members and some of the sustaining members will wear the same black dress Monday through Friday next week along with a button that says, “Ask me about my dress.”
The idea is to highlight the challenges faced by women struggling with low incomes, homelessness and not having the proper clothes for job interviews.
Each club member will be asking for donations from friends and on social media.
The social media posts will include a link for people to make donations.
Brandi Keller, Junior League president, said, “In Kentucky, nearly 24,000 school-aged children are housing insecure, and one in 14 children under age 6 are experiencing homelessness. This trauma can lead to inadequate nutrition and declining educational performance, and can take tolls on the mental health of both children and parents. Our goal in this campaign is to call local attention to this issue.”
She said, “In 2020, nearly 54,000 families in the United States experienced homelessness in one night.”
Hagan said one woman last year got a tear in the dress she was wearing but continued to wear it through the entire week.
That’s how dedicated they are to the cause, she said.
Jessica Weafer, one of the participants last year, said, “Limiting my wardrobe to a single dress for the week was frustrating. And by the end of the week, I was self-conscious and uncomfortable. And that was a brief experience losing one small freedom. I can’t even imagine what it’s like to have my sense of safety and sanctuary so limited. It was truly an eye-opening experience.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
