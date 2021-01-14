A recent order from state Chief Justice John Minton has canceled all jury trials statewide until April.
The order was issued “to address the continued surge of COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth,” according to a press release from the Administrative Office of the Courts. The order also requires that all grand jury proceedings be postponed or conducted virtually until April 1.
Access to the courts has been limited by the pandemic, with hearings conducted virtually whenever possible. The number of people allowed in judicial centers was reduced, as were the number of court workers allowed in courthouses at any one time.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said his office has had to cancel a number of trials that were scheduled for next month. He said prosecutors have eight trials set for April. The first is set to begin April 13.
The plan is to bring the most serious cases to trial, he said.
“There were nine trials scheduled for February,” Kuegel said. Those trials have been moved to later in the year.
“It’s going to be interesting,” Kuegel said. “The next 12 months are gong to be very trying, to say the least.”
Grand jury sessions had previously been canceled in the county through January. While the court order, and previous orders, allow grand jury sessions to be held virtually, local court officials had difficulty setting up a virtual grand jury session due to technical or privacy issues.
For example, some grand jurors didn’t have internet access or a computer, Kuegel said. And because grand jury sessions are confidential, others didn’t have a place where they could listen to testimony without it being overheard.
Court officials are working on a way to hold a grand jury session, Kuegel said.
Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington, the county’s chief Circuit Court judge, said court officials are considering a venue other than the courthouse for grand jury sessions. But that would require the approval of the AOC.
Plans are being made for trials. For example, Wethington and Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones have discussed how to share one pool of potential jurors, Wethington said.
“We’re going to be busy,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
