MUHLENBERG GRADUATION PIC 1

Ashley Mefford, teacher at Muhlenberg County High School, finishes helping senior Jeilisha Moreno with her cap and gown Friday before lining up for the high school’s graduation ceremony at Mustang Stadium.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

The stands at Muhlenberg County High School’s Mustang Stadium were filled with friends and family Friday evening to celebrate and congratulate the class of 2023.

And high spirits were in the air amongst the 248 seniors that made their way across the stage to be recognized on achieving the milestone.

