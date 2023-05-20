The stands at Muhlenberg County High School’s Mustang Stadium were filled with friends and family Friday evening to celebrate and congratulate the class of 2023.
And high spirits were in the air amongst the 248 seniors that made their way across the stage to be recognized on achieving the milestone.
“I’m super excited because I feel like we’re all just going to do really big things …,” said Taylor Grundy, one of the valedictorians alongside friends Maggie Woodruff and Sarah-Cate Boggess.
But a mix of emotions were definitely present.
“Honestly, especially today, I’m feeling more sad than anything,” Boggess said. “I love Muhlenberg County, and I love the people here. … High school’s been like the most fun thing I could ever imagine ….”
Woodruff found the day to be “bittersweet,” but still embraced the positives.
“It’s our last hurrah to celebrate what we’ve all accomplished,” she said.
During freshman year, the graduating class dealt with the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020.
While Woodruff said the experience was something “no one expected,” she praised her peers for preserving through the unprecedented time together.
“I think our class, in general, did an amazing job of navigating through it because we all had each other,” she said. “It’s not like it was just an individual problem; we were all going through it at the same time, and we utilized our relationships with one another to get through it (and) be positive.
“... In the middle of COVID, you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel with graduation. But now that we’re here, we look back and we’re thankful that we had each other to get through those difficult times ….”
Grundy said others were dealing with other struggles on top of COVID, but highlighted “those hard times are what allow you to grow.”
“Even though that was a hard time, I think every single one of us here has grown from that … (and shows) how strong we can be as a group,” she said.
Boggess said this was the class’ ”first, full normal year” and observed how her peers did not take it for granted.
“I have noticed such a difference in just attitudes across the seniors … and just the joy of being together and having a normal school year again,” she said. “It’s been kind of awesome to see.”
Woodruff offered some words of encouragement for her fellow peers as they begin to move on with their own endeavors.
“Just believe in yourself,” she said. “We’re capable of so much more than what we give ourselves credit for. I think if we believe in ourselves, (though) it’s so cliche, we can truly do whatever we set our minds to.”
