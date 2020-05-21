Last week, I got a call from KET, asking if I would be on “Comment on Kentucky” Friday night.
Since we’re in the midst of a pandemic, I wouldn’t have to drive to Lexington.
It was just a phone call.
So, I said, “Sure.”
But I still had a flashback from the last time I was on the talking-heads show back in 1989.
They were broadcasting the show from Bowling Green that night.
So, I drove down.
That’s when I learned about TV makeup.
When the show was over, the woman who had applied it volunteered to take it off.
But it was 7:30 on a Friday night and I needed to get back to Owensboro.
So, I told her I would take it off when I got home.
And I headed back up the parkway toward Owensboro.
Along about Morgantown, it hit me.
What if I have car trouble?
I’m going to be hitchhiking into some small western Kentucky town after dark.
Wearing makeup.
Would they find my body in a ditch somewhere?
The lights of home never looked so good.
But that night also made me remember an even worse time.
I took Latin in high school.
And the Junior Classical League, a club for Latin students who needed an activity for their résumé, ended each school year with a banquet.
Think toga party.
A G-rated “Animal House.”
Everybody had to dress in togas — bed sheets — and come to the high school at night for the banquet.
Which was eaten while lying on the floor Roman-style.
You ever tried to eat in mixed company while lying on the floor wrapped in a sheet?
Plus you had to get to the school.
Which was about 12 miles from my house.
I had a brand-new driver’s license in the spring of ‘63.
And I just had to drive to that banquet.
My mother finally got an old sheet pinned around me.
And then it hit me.
I’ve got to drive 12 miles down U.S. 60 in a sheet!
And it was still daylight.
Rural western Kentucky is not where you want to be seen dressed in a bed sheet — then or now.
So, I waited till there was a break in traffic, hiked up my sheet and sprinted to the car.
And I was doing fine until I got behind a slow-moving tractor.
Is there another kind?
I was running late, so I passed him.
On the edge of a no-passing zone.
And a state trooper was coming the other way.
And he made the most perfect U-turn you ever saw.
And I saw the blue lights flash.
And as I pulled to the side of the road, I heard him say, “Get out of the car.”
I was thinking, “Just shoot me. Please.”
Keith Lawrence
