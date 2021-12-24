A statewide coalition focused on criminal justice reform has set its policy goals for the upcoming legislative session.

Kentucky Smart on Crime is a statewide coalition that includes such diverse groups as the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the American Civil Liberties Union, the Bluegrass Institute and the Catholic Conference.

“It’s a coalition with a very diverse membership,” said Kate Shanks, vice president for public affairs with the state Chamber of Commerce. “We come together and talk about the successes we’ve had in the past, and also to try to get a better sense of the trends and where we’re going, and from there we develop an agenda” for the session.

The group’s legislative agenda for the session includes reducing the waiting period to have a felony expunged from five years to three years; allowing people with felony records to access state KEES scholarship funds for education and vocational training; reducing first-degree possession of a controlled substance from a felony to a misdemeanor; increasing funding so people leaving the Department of Corrections have state-issued IDs; and more state funding for substance abuse treatment.

Lawmakers have made changes to the state’s criminal code in recent years. During the 2021 regular session, lawmakers passed bills that put numerous safeguards on when law enforcement officers can serve “no knock” search warrants, gave judges more leeway when deciding whether to transfer a juvenile to adult court, and raised the dollar amount for when a theft becomes a felony from $500 to $1,000.

Reforms have happened under governors of both parties. For example, Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, signed a law allowing for felons to have certain non-violent, non-sexual felonies expunged.

Eight state prisons and one county jail are part of a pilot program that allows inmates to receive a state ID upon leaving incarceration. Coalition members are asking lawmakers to include $250,000 in annual funding, allowing the program to expand to other prisons and jails.

“This is something many of us who have an ID since we could drive or before that take for granted,” said Mandy Simpson, chief policy officer for Metro United Way in Louisville. “An ID is a key card that allows us to unlock community resources.”

Some people are released from incarceration with basically nothing more than their mug shot, Simpson said.

“And then we puzzle why we have barriers to getting the supports they need to be successful” in their communities, she said.

“It’s incredibly discouraging for us when we know the resources exist, but people who are reentering can’t tap into them because they don’t have the basic tools they need,” Simpson said. The pilot program has “provided hundreds of IDs to those who are reentering,” Simpson said, and said the ultimate goal is to make the program permanent.

Currently, first-degree possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony punishable by between one and five years in prison. According to a 2017 report by the state’s Criminal Justice Policy Assessment Council, the number of people in prison on possession of a controlled substance charges doubled between 2012 and 2016.

“The vast majority of people incarcerated in Kentucky will be releases at one point,” Shanks said. “What we need to focus on is making sure people have the tools and resources they need to be successful ... so they can avoid recidivism.”

The pandemic made getting an ID more difficult, due to office closures, transportation challenges and trouble accessing documents needed to obtain IDs, such as birth certificates, Simpson said.

The state bars felons from obtaining KEES funds, which are scholarship dollars offered to students who want to attend college or get vocational training.

“We have leaders who see the common-sense approach of ensuring there are paths to education in an opportunity for those who are reentering,” Shanks said. “That benefits all of us. If you have KEES dollars, those are dollars you have earned through academic achievement, and we want you to have those in hand, so you can pursue your educational and professional dreams.”

Tyler Glick, a spokesman for Kentucky Smart on Crime, said similar action has taken place at the federal level within recent years, when people with felony records were given access to Pell grants for college.

Kungu Njuguna, policy strategist for the ACLU of Kentucky, said the coalition does not have current numbers for how many people are incarcerated on drug possession charges, but said, “we do know possession is one of the big drivers of incarceration in Kentucky.

“Moving that from a felony to a misdemeanor will help — especially with an emphasis on diversion, probation and getting those individuals into treatment,” Njuguna said. Getting people with addiction into treatment will “help make sure people are employable.”

“You get people into treatment, that individual is going to become a mother again, a father again, and be someone that is employable,” Njuguna said.

Regarding the prospect of moving their agenda during the session, Shanks said: “We are working a lot with various legislators.”

The coalition is also interested in hearing from lawmakers on how to approach criminal justice challenges, Shanks said.

“I’ll say in the House and Senate, there are legislators who want to champion these issues and have worked on them in the past,” Shanks said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse